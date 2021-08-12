Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

