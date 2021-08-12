Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

LESL stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

