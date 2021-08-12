Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.13.

TCN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.15. The company had a trading volume of 254,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.32.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.2308283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

