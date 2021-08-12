Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.13.
TCN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.15. The company had a trading volume of 254,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.32.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
