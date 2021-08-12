Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$172.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$172.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSPOF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF traded up $8.63 on Thursday, reaching $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.58. WSP Global has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.