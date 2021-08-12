Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRNGU. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,096,000.

NASDAQ SRNGU opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

