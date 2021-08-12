Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,770 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $172.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $177.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.61.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.