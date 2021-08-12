Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,323 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 229.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,221,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 113.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28.

