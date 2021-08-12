Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 41,964 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,964 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Tredegar worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tredegar by 364.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 2.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $441.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

