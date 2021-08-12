Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 30,315 Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $416,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39.

