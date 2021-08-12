Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

FRA stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

