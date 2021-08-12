Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $4,307,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,696,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and sold 484,572 shares worth $29,909,598. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

