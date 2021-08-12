Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of Precision Drilling worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:PDS opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $439.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

