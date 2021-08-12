Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,286 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of VMD opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

