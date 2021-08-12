Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,490,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DTEC opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.