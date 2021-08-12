Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,422 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,345,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $246.44 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

