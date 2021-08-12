Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,523 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of StoneX Group worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,816,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $594,038 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

