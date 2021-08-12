Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,384 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.06. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

