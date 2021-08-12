Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,178 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of RE/MAX worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

