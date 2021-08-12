Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,672,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 80,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUC opened at $16.32 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

