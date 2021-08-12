Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Shares Down 0.7%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $41.10. 3,884,786 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

