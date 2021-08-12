Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $140.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

