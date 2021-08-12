Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $430,146.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $430,146.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00155737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.93 or 0.99802601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00878691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

