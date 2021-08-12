Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 96.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 595,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 369.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMT opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

