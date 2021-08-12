RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 212.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 399,120 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of RPC worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $1,575,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.14. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,156,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 195,924 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,399.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,104,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,924 shares of company stock worth $7,750,100. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

