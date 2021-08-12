RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,956.40 or 0.99540671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $87.91 million and $99,606.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002199 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.