Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.