Russel Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Russel Metals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

RUS opened at C$36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.10 and a 1 year high of C$36.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

