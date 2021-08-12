Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. CL King’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUTH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

RUTH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. 4,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,327. The stock has a market cap of $704.59 million, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,387,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 692,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 198,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

