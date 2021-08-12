Ryo Currency Price Up 55.2% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 55.2% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.51 million and $17,145.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.23 or 0.06800907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.36 or 0.01356800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00370657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00132362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.00584904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00344965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00298952 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,814,558 coins and its circulating supply is 31,697,246 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.