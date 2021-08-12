S.Finance Price Tops $0.28 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. S.Finance has a market cap of $23,682.46 and approximately $435,051.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00109905 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

