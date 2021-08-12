SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $56,112.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00003177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00141526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00152399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,388.30 or 1.00394565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00867223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 761,098 coins and its circulating supply is 733,956 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

