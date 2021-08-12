SAFE2 Trading Down 42.4% Over Last Week (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00139868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00151833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.34 or 0.99855706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.00852461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

