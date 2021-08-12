SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $870.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 53.8% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $74,513.53 and approximately $870.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00020014 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.