SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $517.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.25 or 0.99897695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.92 or 0.01013097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00357459 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.00403241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004629 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

