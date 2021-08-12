Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,299.06. The company had a trading volume of 120,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,476.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.