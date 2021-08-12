Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.63. 723,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,397,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

