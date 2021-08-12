Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.
SAIA stock opened at $249.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.04. Saia has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $249.37.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 49,565.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,074,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,190,000 after buying an additional 3,068,128 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LLC boosted its position in Saia by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LLC now owns 2,668,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,340 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 652.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 706,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $50,743,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
