Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

SAIA stock opened at $249.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.04. Saia has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $249.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 49,565.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,074,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,190,000 after buying an additional 3,068,128 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LLC boosted its position in Saia by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LLC now owns 2,668,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,340 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 652.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 706,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $50,743,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

