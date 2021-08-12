Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAPMY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SAPMY stock remained flat at $$4.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

