salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $4,777,800.00.
Shares of CRM traded up $6.11 on Thursday, hitting $248.39. 4,385,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. The stock has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
