salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,786.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $48,326,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,432,032. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.35. 327,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,400. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.12 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.