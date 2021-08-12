Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post $971.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $977.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $964.25 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $957.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of SBH opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after buying an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

