Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.65 ($36.06).

SZG traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €33.80 ($39.76). The stock had a trading volume of 508,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1 year high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.60.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

