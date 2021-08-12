Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.58

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 17389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.