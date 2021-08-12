Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.47 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.61). 71,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 219,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.64).

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.12 million and a P/E ratio of 36.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.30.

Get Sanderson Design Group alerts:

In other Sanderson Design Group news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £58,450 ($76,365.30). Also, insider Lisa Montague purchased 11,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.28 ($26,048.18).

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.