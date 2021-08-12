Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

SGMO opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

