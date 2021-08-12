Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,548. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

