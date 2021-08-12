Santos Bernerd Da Sells 51,941 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AES traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 4,336,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,115. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -119.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in The AES by 37.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 168,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 6.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The AES by 483.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

