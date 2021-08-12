SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 45,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASDY)

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

