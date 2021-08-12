Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,289.00

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,289 ($16.84) and last traded at GBX 1,288 ($16.83), with a volume of 539369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,232 ($16.10).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVS. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Savills news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

