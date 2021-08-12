Savix Market Cap Reaches $335,735.71 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $335,735.71 and $987,943.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00011819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.00871653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00109911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043528 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 116,210 coins and its circulating supply is 64,478 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

